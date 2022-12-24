Terrence Raeburn Owen Robert Cooper Sells 36,000 Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Stock

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) Director Terrence Raeburn Owen Robert Cooper sold 36,000 shares of GoGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total value of C$109,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$435,035.28.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

GGD stock opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$650.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.67. GoGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$5.05 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

