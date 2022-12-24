Mark D. Wolf Sells 3,500 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

STRL opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $993.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $556.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

