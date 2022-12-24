Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,708 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $166.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
