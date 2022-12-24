Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,708 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $166.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.