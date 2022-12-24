Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Purchases $114,000.00 in Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,755,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,583,638.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alset alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 84,636 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $13,541.76.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 500,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 300,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 42,759 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $6,841.44.

On Friday, September 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

Alset Stock Performance

Alset stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Alset Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

Shares of Alset are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, December 28th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alset by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 543,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alset by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alset by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alset

(Get Rating)

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.