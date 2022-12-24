Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Holdings Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $830,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $886,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $25.90.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

