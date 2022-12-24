Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 134.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 93.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

FBRT stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 58.30 and a quick ratio of 58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.89%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

