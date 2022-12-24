Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,394 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 26.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 112.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGPI opened at $109.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.71.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,307.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $523,557 over the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

