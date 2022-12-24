Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,250 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 143.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 749.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.93.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

