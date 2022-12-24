Diversified Trust Co Acquires 418 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after buying an additional 2,012,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after buying an additional 1,173,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,647,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

NYSE:BBWI opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $71.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.