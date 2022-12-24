Diversified Trust Co Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after buying an additional 77,034 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE opened at $102.56 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.15.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

