PFG Advisors Reduces Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.80 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $52.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64.

