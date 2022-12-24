iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

