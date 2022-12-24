Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Victory Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $27.20 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at Victory Capital

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 37.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 60.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

