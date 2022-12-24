Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,395,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO opened at $115.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.88.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

