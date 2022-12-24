Analysts Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) PT at $13.31

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Farfetch from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.76.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 195,490 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 164,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 61,030 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 724,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 167,329 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,697 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

