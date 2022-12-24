Insider Buying: Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (ASX:MAQ) Insider Purchases A$200,163.60 in Stock

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (ASX:MAQ – Get Rating) insider Peter James purchased 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$59.22 ($39.74) per share, with a total value of A$200,163.60 ($134,337.99).
Macquarie Telecom Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About Macquarie Telecom Group
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.