Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) President Purchases $201,297.50 in Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $306.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.