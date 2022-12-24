Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $234,223.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00.

ShockWave Medical Trading Down 2.3 %

SWAV opened at $210.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 0.95. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

