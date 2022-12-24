Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Sells $254,100.00 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 1.8 %
ITCI opened at $50.64 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.
