Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Fox Factory Price Performance
Fox Factory stock opened at $92.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $171.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
