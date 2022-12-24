Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Fox Factory stock opened at $92.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $171.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

