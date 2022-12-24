The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $218.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.84.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.97 and its 200-day moving average is $194.23. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $229,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $161,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.