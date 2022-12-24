Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.36.

Several research firms have commented on MDGL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $273.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $315.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 273,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,221,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

