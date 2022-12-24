Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $600.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $27.74.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,239 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

