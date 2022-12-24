ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives $284.00 Average PT from Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNVVY shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($2.85) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.58) to GBX 290 ($3.52) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 381 ($4.63) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.