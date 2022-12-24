Brokerages Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) PT at $108.75

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of analysts have commented on IPSEY shares. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Ipsen from €139.00 ($147.87) to €142.00 ($151.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ipsen from €102.00 ($108.51) to €107.00 ($113.83) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cheuvreux upgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ipsen from €84.00 ($89.36) to €86.00 ($91.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.