Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives $109.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.75.

A number of research firms have commented on BDRFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($128.72) to €128.00 ($136.17) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($128.72) to €116.00 ($123.40) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.