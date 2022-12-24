Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,010 ($24.42).
BRBY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.69) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.30) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.87) to GBX 2,070 ($25.15) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.90) to GBX 1,730 ($21.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.90) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($26.12), for a total value of £344,000 ($417,881.44).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
