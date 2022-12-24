Brokerages Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Price Target at $1.83

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.83.
LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.
loanDepot Trading Up 5.4 %
NYSE LDI opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $493.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
