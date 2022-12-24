Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. The company had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $222,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Insmed by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

