Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,126,400.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total transaction of C$1,126,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,883,814.40.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$71.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.