Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $1,157,703.36 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,157,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $3,724,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $3,505,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00.
  • On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $3,685,500.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.48 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Pinterest by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.