Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $1,157,703.36 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,157,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $3,724,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $3,505,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $3,685,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.48 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Pinterest by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

