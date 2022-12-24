Cedric Francois Sells 28,200 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of APLS stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 86,641 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

