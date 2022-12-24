Bennett S. Lebow Sells 175,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vector Group Stock Performance

VGR stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $17.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vector Group by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

