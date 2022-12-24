Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Lorelei Mcglynn Sells 15,341 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

