ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $1,207,500.00 in Stock

Dec 24th, 2022

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,056,175.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CHPT stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

