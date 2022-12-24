Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIEN. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Sientra Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $0.21 on Friday. Sientra has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

About Sientra

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 48.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also

