UBS Group Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $146.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $170.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 59,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

