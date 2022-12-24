Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.91.
JWEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 0.1 %
JWEL stock opened at C$35.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$31.62 and a 52 week high of C$40.48.
Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.