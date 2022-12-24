Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.91.

JWEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

JWEL stock opened at C$35.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$31.62 and a 52 week high of C$40.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

