Brokerages Set Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target at $112.60

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $789,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,933. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 757,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after buying an additional 90,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $100.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $112.89.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.