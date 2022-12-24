Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives $30.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

FURCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €35.00 ($37.23) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.17) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($15.96) to €12.00 ($12.77) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $14.00 on Monday. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

