Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target at $58.50

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 189.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,118. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 182.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.