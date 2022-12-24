Analysts Set Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) PT at $13.67

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
A number of brokerages have commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Liquidia Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of LQDA stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $397.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.
Institutional Trading of Liquidia
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
