Analysts Set Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) PT at $13.67

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $397.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 861.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,509 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Liquidia by 329.2% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 537,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 772,570 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Liquidia by 105.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at $1,923,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Liquidia by 191.7% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 521,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 342,700 shares in the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

