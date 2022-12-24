Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 763,883 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 18,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 358,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,475,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 259,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nautilus will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

