Analysts Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT at $3.25

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $13.01 on Monday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $285.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.95.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
