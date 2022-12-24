Analysts Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT at $3.25

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $13.01 on Monday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $285.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at GoHealth

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,682,961 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,354.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 61,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $485,765.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,428,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,682,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,354.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,280,987 shares of company stock worth $9,769,580. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.