Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xerox Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in Xerox by 6.6% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,543,000 after buying an additional 2,130,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 256.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,362.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 787,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 135.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 922,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 529,966 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. Xerox’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xerox will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.53%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

