Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Receives $7.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of EARN stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.72. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.