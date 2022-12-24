Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

