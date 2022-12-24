Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.08 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

