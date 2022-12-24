Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of SYPR opened at $2.08 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.27.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
