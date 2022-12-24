CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Denis Oleary Sells 39,448 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CrowdStrike

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.