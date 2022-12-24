Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,109,235.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total value of $3,109,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,715,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,096,768.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.7 %

Morningstar stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

MORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morningstar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,852,000 after buying an additional 58,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 26.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.